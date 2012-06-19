FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai May auto sales up 107.6 pct on year - Toyota
June 19, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Thai May auto sales up 107.6 pct on year - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:
    
    KEY DATA     
    Thai monthly car and truck sales
      
               May      Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec    
  Units      115,943   87,788 110,928  90,461  42,873  54,575  
  Y/Y pct    +107.6    +30.5   +19.3   +17.2   +11.5   -41.4  
 
    CONTEXT     
    * Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base.     
    * It is expected to produce a record high 2 million   
vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and   
external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the   
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.       
    
    

 (Bangkok Newsroom)

