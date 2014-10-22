TABLE-Thai Sept auto sales fall 27.5 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: 2014 y/y pct vehicles Sep -27.5 68,843 Aug -31.4 68,805 Jul -29.5 69,267 Jun -30.4 73,799 May -37.7 69,681 Apr -33.2 73,242 Mar -46.7 83,983 Feb -44.8 71,680 Jan -45.5 68,508 2013 Dec -24.9 108,688 Nov -37.2 93,123 Oct -37.7 88,989 - The Federation of Thai Industries has lowered its 2014 auto production forecast to 2.1 million units from 2.2 million earlier. - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33 million cars and have been forecast to drop by 13.6 percent this year, according to Toyota Motor Thai Unit. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)