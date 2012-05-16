FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai April auto sales up 30.5 pct on year - Toyota
May 16, 2012

TABLE-Thai April auto sales up 30.5 pct on year - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 16 (Reuters) - Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:   	
    KEY DATA   	
    Thai monthly car and truck sales   	
              Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov         
 Units       87,788 110,928  90,461  42,873  54,575  25,664     
 Y/Y pct     +30.5   +19.3   +17.2   +11.5   -41.4   -67.5      
 	
    CONTEXT   	
    * Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base.   	
    * It is expected to produce a record high 2 million 	
vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and 	
external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the 	
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.  	
           	
    LINKS   	
    For details, see Toyota Thailand website:   	
http:///www.toyota.co.th/th/sale_volum.asp   	
    For 2011/12 budget plan  	
	
 (Bangkok Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
