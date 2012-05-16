TABLE-Thai April auto sales up 30.5 pct on year - Toyota

BANGKOK, May 16 (Reuters) - Data published by Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit: KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Units 87,788 110,928 90,461 42,873 54,575 25,664 Y/Y pct +30.5 +19.3 +17.2 +11.5 -41.4 -67.5 CONTEXT * Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base. * It is expected to produce a record high 2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said. LINKS For details, see Toyota Thailand website: http:///www.toyota.co.th/th/sale_volum.asp For 2011/12 budget plan (Bangkok Newsroom)