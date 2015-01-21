FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai Dec auto sales fall 21.4 pct y/y, down 34 pct for 2014 - FTI
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 21, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Thai Dec auto sales fall 21.4 pct y/y, down 34 pct for 2014 - FTI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:   
   2014        y/y pct         vehicles 
   Dec          -21.4          89,504
   Nov          -21.8          73,068
   Oct          -20.5          70,761           
 
   Sep          -27.5          68,843
   Aug          -31.4          68,805
   Jul          -29.5          69,267
   Jun          -30.4          73,799
   May          -37.7          69,681
   Apr          -33.2          73,242
   Mar          -46.7          83,983          
   Feb          -44.8          71,680    
   Jan          -45.5          68,508
    - In 2014, domestic auto sales tumbled 33.7 percent, the FTI
said.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged about 80 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

