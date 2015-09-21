UPDATE 1-Thai Jan-Aug domestic auto sales fall 15 pct y/y

(Adds quotes, details, sentiment index)

By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thai domestic auto sales, falling for years, should improve from November but the annual total will be less than in 2014, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Monday.

In the first eight months of this year, Thais bought 491,960 cars, or 15.1 percent fewer than a year earlier, it said.

Car exports in January-August were 780,414, or 5.3 percent higher than in the same period of 2014.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has yet to regain traction since the military seized power in May 2014 to end political unrest, with exports and domestic demand still weak.

The federation said a gauge it uses of industrial “sentiment” hit a more than six-year low in August.

Last month, the FTI said auto sales were likely to miss this year’s already downgraded target of 850,000 cars. In 2014, sales totalled 881,832 cars.

“This year, sales may not even reach 800,000 cars... we are now looking at 750,000-780,000 cars,” Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the FTI’s Auto Industry Club, told a briefing.

However, he said car exports were likely to exceed the target of 1.2 million this year.

Automobile manufacturing accounts for about 10 percent of the Thai economy, as the country is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top carmakers.

On an annual basis, domestic sales have dropped every month since May 2013, reflecting the fading effects of a government first-car subsidy scheme that ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. Car purchases have fallen every year since then.

The government’s recent 342 billion baht ($9.56 billion) stimulus, aimed at helping small firms and rural areas, should spur consumption from November, Surapong said.

The government has forecast economic growth of about 3 percent this year. The economy expanded only 0.9 percent in 2014.