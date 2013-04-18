FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai March auto sales up 41.4 pct on year - FTI
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 18, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Thai March auto sales up 41.4 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales   
              Mar        Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov       
 
 Units    156,951    129,910   125,817   144,676    148,052    
 Y/Y pct   +41.40     +42.30    +63.36   +165.10    +467.92  
 
 CONTEXT
    Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by severe
flooding that devastated industry. The effects continued into
2012.
    Sales last year, particularly in the final months, were
boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. This
has now ended but some of the demand has spilled over into the
early months of 2013.
    Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.  

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)

