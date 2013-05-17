FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai April auto sales up 24.9 pct on year - FTI
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Thai April auto sales up 24.9 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales   
              Apr        Mar        Feb       Jan       Dec       
 
 Units    109,658    156,951    129,910   125,817   144,676    
 Y/Y pct   +24.91     +41.40     +42.30    +63.36   +165.10    
 
 CONTEXT
    Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by severe
flooding that devastated industry. The effects continued into
2012.
    However, sales last year, particularly in the final months,
were boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars.
Those ordered by the end-2012 deadline still qualified for the
subsidy but could be delivered later.
    Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.  

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)

