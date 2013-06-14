FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai May auto sales down 3.7 pct on year - FTI
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 14, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Thai May auto sales down 3.7 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) - Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales   
              May        Apr        Mar        Feb       Jan      
 
 Units    111,692    109,658    156,951    129,910   125,817   
 Y/Y pct     -3.7     +24.91     +41.40     +42.30    +63.36   
 
    CONTEXT
    - Sales in 2012, particularly in the final months, were
boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. Those
ordered by the end-2012 deadline still qualified for the subsidy
but could be delivered this year.
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.  

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

