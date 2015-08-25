Thai 2015 auto sales to miss target again - federation

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thai auto sales are expected to miss an already downgraded target of 850,000 cars this year as economic growth slows and banks grow more cautious about lending, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The federation will cut its car sales target in September but maintain its car export estimate for this year, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the FTI’s Auto Industry Club, told reporters.

In July, the FTI cut its forecast for 2015 Thai car sales to 850,000 cars from 950,000 cars seen earlier. Last year, sales totalled 881,832 cars.