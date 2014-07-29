FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand auto sales seen falling 31 percent this year - Toyota
July 29, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand auto sales seen falling 31 percent this year - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Sales in Thailand’s automotive industry are expected to fall 31 percent to 920,000 million vehicles in 2014 after months of political unrest earlier in the year, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Tuesday.

In January, it projected a 13.6 percent drop in annual automotive sales across the industry to 1.15 million.

However, the political situation and the economy are likely to improve in the second half of this year and that should help boost consumption, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, told a news conference. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Orathai Sriring and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

