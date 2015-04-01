FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to temporarily lift charter flight ban on Thai airlines - minister
April 1, 2015

Japan to temporarily lift charter flight ban on Thai airlines - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s civil aviation agency has lifted a charter flight ban for Thai-registered airliners during April and May to help ease the impact on passengers, Thai transport minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin Juntong said on Wednesday.

Japan and Thai authorities will on Thursday sign a memorandum of understanding on the suspension, on the condition that there will be stricter inspections of planes and flight schedules, Prajin told reporters.

Nearly 120,000 passengers wanting to travel to Japan were expected to be affected by the flight bans during April and May, a busy time for Thai travellers, Thai official said on Tuesday.

Airlines affected included national carrier Thai Airways International and long-haul, low-cost carriers like ThaiAsiaX and NokScoot.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry

