FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand says still in talks with Japan about flight ban on Thai airlines
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 2, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand says still in talks with Japan about flight ban on Thai airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Thailand is still in talks with Japan’s aviation body about a charter flight ban on Thai airlines, and no agreement to lift the ban has been signed yet, a senior Thai government official said on Thursday.

Thailand-based airlines are still not permitted from making charter flights to Japan until the negotiation is complete, Somchai Piputwat, director general of Thailand’s Department of Civil Aviation (DCA), told a news conference in Bangkok.

Thailand’s transport minister said on Wednesday that Japan would sign a memorandum of understanding with the DCA on Thursday to temporarily lift the charter flight ban for Thai airlines during April and May.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.