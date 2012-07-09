FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Bangchak to import 100mln litres of oil products after fire
July 9, 2012

Thai Bangchak to import 100mln litres of oil products after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to import about 100 million litres of oil products per month from Singapore to help offset shortfall after last Wednesday’ fire damaged a crude distillation unit, the firm said.

The imports will begin this week and the refiner will take three months to rebuild some part of the 80,000 barrel per day crude distillation unit damaged by the fire, President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told reporters.

The company has shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant for one week after the fire.

Bangchak was seeking diesel and gasoline in rare import tenders, after fire forced the closure of its refinery in central Bangkok, industry sources said on Friday.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong;Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
