Thai Bangchak to restart distillation unit at 45,000 bpd
July 13, 2012 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

Thai Bangchak to restart distillation unit at 45,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thai refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Friday it planned to resume operations from Saturday of a crude distillation unit (CDU) that was not affected by a fire at its refinery last week.

It was also building a new crude distillation unit to replace the 80,000 barrel per day crude unit damaged by the fire and that was expected to be completed by October, President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told Reuters.

“We expect to refine 45,000 barrel per day of oil in the third quarter. We will resume operations at the unit that was not hit by the fire from Saturday, which should be able to make around 45,000 bpd,” he said. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)

