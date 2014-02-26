FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Bangchak to invest $368 million in 2014, eyes solar farm in Japan
February 26, 2014

Thai Bangchak to invest $368 million in 2014, eyes solar farm in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Wednesday it planned to invest 12 billion Thai baht ($368 million) in 2014 to upgrade its refinery and expand its renewable business.

Bangchak’s 120,000 barrel-per-day refinery will run at 90,000 to 94,000 bpd this year, lower than last year’s 99,340 bpd, because of a planned maintenance shutdown in May, the company said in a statement.

The refiner is also keen to invest in solar farms in Japan, and expects to decide investment details in the middle of 2014, the company said in the statement. ($1=32.5650 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

