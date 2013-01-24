FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai oil refiner Bangchak to invest $202 mln in 2013
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Thai oil refiner Bangchak to invest $202 mln in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Thursday it planned to invest about 6 billion baht ($202 million) in 2013, mostly to improve its oil refinery and aimed for higher average refining output of 110,000 barrels per day.

Bangchak, which has a nameplate refining capacity of 120,000 bpd, ran at 80,000 bpd in 2012 after a shutdown for repairs following a fire that damaged its crude distillation unit in July, it said in a statement.

The refiner aimed for an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 10 billion baht this year, up 30 percent from a year earlier, and expected average refining margin of $7 a barrel this year when it has no shutdown plan, the statement said. ($1 = 29.77 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.