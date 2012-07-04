FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai IRPC to postpone maintenance shutdown in July
July 4, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Thai IRPC to postpone maintenance shutdown in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s IRPC Pcl is to postpone a maintenance shutdown at its refinery set for late July, parent PTT group said on Wednesday.

The postponement was to help ease a possible supply shortage after a fire hit the refinery of Bangchak Petroleum Pcl , a unit owned by PTT, the group told reporters.

“PTT group will seek more supply from domestic refineries, including a plan to delay IRPC’s maintenance shutdown, and may consider imports,” it said. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)

