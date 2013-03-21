FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Bangchak shuts hydrocracker due to pipe problem
March 21, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Thai Bangchak shuts hydrocracker due to pipe problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum Pcl shut its 25,000 barrel-per-day hydrocracking unit this week after it found a problem with a pipe in its refining process, a company official said on Thursday.

“We need to shut down the hydrocracker unit this week to inspect the problem,” the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

She gave no details on how long the shutdown would last, saying that depended on the results of the inspection. (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

