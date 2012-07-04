FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangchak Petroleum cancels LSWR spot tender
July 4, 2012 / 6:27 AM / in 5 years

Bangchak Petroleum cancels LSWR spot tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum Pcl cancelled a spot tender to export low sulphur waxy residue (LSWR) on Wednesday, saying “an unforeseeable situation occurred this morning”, according to two traders.

A fire broke out at its 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit on Wednesday morning, forcing it to shut its 120,000 bpd refinery in central Bangkok for at least 30 days.

The tender to sell 30,000 tonnes of LSWR for July 20-22 loading was to close on Wednesday.

The traders also said that Bangchak is supposed to load a LSWR cargo to Mitsui on July 10-12 but they do not expect the refiner to honour the contract.

Both Mitsui and Bangchak could not be reached for comments. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

