BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top lender Bangkok Bank said on Tuesday it would cut its key lending rate, the fourth of the country’s biggest banks to cheapen credit in a move they say would help the flagging economy.

Bangkok Bank cut its minimum lending rate (MLR) by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, effective on Wednesday, Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong told Reuters.