FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangkok Bank Q2 net profit up 20 pct, meets forecasts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 20, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

Bangkok Bank Q2 net profit up 20 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s top lender, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to strong loan demand from the corporate sector, especially high-yielding loans to small and medium-sized companies.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted an April-June net profit of 8.87 billion baht ($280 million), up from 7.41 billion a year earlier. This matched the average forecast of 8.7 billion baht from 14 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank is expected to benefit from sustained demand for private investment and domestic consumption as companies need long-term loans to expand business and for working capital. Analysts expect the investment cycle to continue for the next three years.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $11.6 billion, have risen 15 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming a 10 percent gain in the broad market.

$1 = 31.63 Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.