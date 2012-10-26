FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangkok Bank denies rumour about capital raising
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Bangkok Bank denies rumour about capital raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s top lender by assets, on Friday denied market rumours that it was considering a plan to raise fresh capital, saying it had a strong capital base.

“No, no way. We are strong and our capital is quite high. So there is no need for us to raise funds either under Basel 2 or Basel 3 standards,” Senior Vice President Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong told Reuters.

The stock hit a four-month low of 173.50 baht on Thursday. At the midsession break on Friday it was down 0.3 percent on the day at 175.50 baht, while the main index was 1.3 percent lower.

At the end of the third quarter, Bangkok Bank’s capital adequacy ratio was at 15.9 percent, higher than the minimum 8.5 percent requirement, Chaiyarit said.

Bangkok Bank, the worst-performing stock among Thailand’s big cap companies in the past five days, has fallen 8 percent this week after it reported a lower-than-expected 3.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit last Friday.

$1 = 30.75 Baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.