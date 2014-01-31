Bangkok Bank aims for 2014 loan growth of 5-6 pct

BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top lender, Bangkok Bank Pcl is aiming for 2014 loan growth of 5-6 percent on the assumption that the country’s economy will grow at 3 percent, executive chairman Kosit Panpiemras said on Friday.

The economic growth is likely to be lower than 3 percent this year if exports fall below the 7-8 percent target, Kosit told a seminar. The bank had loan growth of 9.2 percent in 2013.

In December, the top lender said it expected loan growth of 5-7 percent this year, based on the economic growth forecast of 4-5 percent.