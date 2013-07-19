Bangkok Bank says can achieve 2013 loan growth target

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top lender, Bangkok Bank, is still aiming for 2013 loan growth of 6-7 percent, compared with 3.9 percent growth in the first half, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said on Friday.

The bank was not worried about a small rise in bad debt. Its non-performing loans rose to 2.4 percent of total lending at the end of the second quarter from 2.3 percent at the end of 2012, Chartsiri told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)