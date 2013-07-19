FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangkok Bank says can achieve 2013 loan growth target
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Bangkok Bank says can achieve 2013 loan growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top lender, Bangkok Bank, is still aiming for 2013 loan growth of 6-7 percent, compared with 3.9 percent growth in the first half, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said on Friday.

The bank was not worried about a small rise in bad debt. Its non-performing loans rose to 2.4 percent of total lending at the end of the second quarter from 2.3 percent at the end of 2012, Chartsiri told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.