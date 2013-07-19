Bank of Ayudhya Q2 net profit down 18 pct, below forecasts

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya, reported an 18 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Friday, missing forecasts because of higher provisions.

The bank made a net profit of 3.04 billion baht ($98 million) for the April-June quarter, down from 3.69 billion a year earlier, and below the average 4.6 billion baht forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is in the process of buying a stake in Bank of Ayudhya from minority shareholders after General Electric sold its 25.33 percent stake in the Thai bank to MUFG.

Shares in Bank of Ayudhya, valued at $7.3 billion, have risen 13 percent in the past three months versus a 5 percent drop in the main Thai index. ($1 =31.086 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)