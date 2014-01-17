FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Bank of Ayudhya Q4 net down 16 pct, below forecast
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2014 / 7:08 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Bank of Ayudhya Q4 net down 16 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya, said its fourth-quarter net profit dropped 16 percent, falling well below analysts’ forecasts as higher loan-loss provisions outweighed loan growth.

It also said it expects growth in lending to drop this year. The bank is now targeting loan growth of 9 percent for 2014 versus 13.6 percent in 2013.

The bank, 72 percent-owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), made a net profit of 3.14 billion baht ($96 million) for the October-December quarter, down from 3.75 billion a year earlier.

That was below the average forecast of 4 billion baht compiled from a survey of four analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank posted 2013 net profit of 14 billion baht, down from 14.6 billion baht in 2012.

MUFG, Japan’s largest bank by assets, acquired its stake in Bank of Ayudhya after conducting a tender offer in December.

$1 = 32.8150 Thai baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
