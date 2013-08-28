FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ayudhya keeps 2013 loan growth target despite slowdown
August 28, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of Ayudhya keeps 2013 loan growth target despite slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya, has maintained its 2013 loan growth target of 12 percent although there were signs of slowing growth in recent months, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The bank planned to set aside normal reserves at about 1.3 percent of loans in the second half of this year and aimed to sell non-performing loans worth about 2 billion baht ($62 million) in the fourth quarter, Janice Van Ekeren told reporters at the sidelines of an investment conference.

Financial markets have worried that weak exports and a slowing economy could put pressure on loan growth at Thai banks. ($1 = 32.1800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

