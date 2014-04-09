FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya cuts 2014 loan growth target to 7-9 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya cuts 2014 loan growth target to 7-9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya, said it has cut its 2014 loan growth target to 7-9 percent from a previous estimate of 9 percent, to reflect weaker economic outlook and the impact of domestic political unrest.

The projection was based on assumption that the country’s economy will grow at 2.5-3.0 percent this year, Chief Executive Noriaki Goto told reporters after a shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

“In the first quarter, our loan growth is in line with target. But we are unsure about the outlook in the second to fourth quarters due to the political uncertainty and the economy,” he said.

The bank, 72 percent owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, planned to tap large Japanese businesses and aimed to keep its non-performing loan at 2.5 percent of total lending this year, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.