FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai bank sector loan growth seen at 8-10 pct in 2014 - central bank
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 4 years ago

Thai bank sector loan growth seen at 8-10 pct in 2014 - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Thai commercial banks’ loan growth is seen at 8-10 percent in 2014, lower than 11 percent in 2013, and the sector’s strong position should help it weather any impact from political woes, the Bank of Thailand said on Wednesday.

The forecast was based on a projection that the economy will grow 3-4 percent this year, Salinee Wangtal, assistant governor at the central bank, told a news conference.

“Everyone is concerned about the political situation, but confident that banks are strong enough to weather any uncertainty,” she said during the meeting with bankers to review the business of the Thai banking sector.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhananaphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.