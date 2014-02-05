Thai bank sector loan growth seen at 8-10 pct in 2014 - central bank

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Thai commercial banks’ loan growth is seen at 8-10 percent in 2014, lower than 11 percent in 2013, and the sector’s strong position should help it weather any impact from political woes, the Bank of Thailand said on Wednesday.

The forecast was based on a projection that the economy will grow 3-4 percent this year, Salinee Wangtal, assistant governor at the central bank, told a news conference.

“Everyone is concerned about the political situation, but confident that banks are strong enough to weather any uncertainty,” she said during the meeting with bankers to review the business of the Thai banking sector.