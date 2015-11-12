Thai banks' loans seen up more than 5 pct this year - c.bank

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thai commercial banks are expected to see their lending increase by more than 5 percent this year after a 5 percent rise last year, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

“The central bank expects loan growth of 5 percent up this year as banks normally speed up lending in the final quarter,” Don Nakornthab, senior director of the central bank’s financial institutions strategy group, told reporters.

The central bank is concerned about rising sour debt from credit cards and small-and medium enterprises, he added. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)