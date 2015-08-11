FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai banks may see 2015 loan growth of 4.4 pct - central bank
August 11, 2015 / 8:03 AM / 2 years ago

Thai banks may see 2015 loan growth of 4.4 pct - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thai commercial banks could see their lending increase by 4.4 percent in 2015, a central bank official said on Tuesday.

“For this whole year it (lending) should grow no less than 4.4 percent which is not a bad figure given the economy at the moment,” Jaturong Jantarangs, senior director of the Financial Institutions Strategy Department, told a media briefing on the April-June performance of commercial banks.

Lending by the banks was 4.6 percent higher in the second quarter than a year before after growth of 4.3 percent in the first quarter, he said. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
