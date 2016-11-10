FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai banks' loan growth seen slowing to 2-3 pct this year - central bank
November 10, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 10 months ago

Thai banks' loan growth seen slowing to 2-3 pct this year - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Thai commercial banks could see their lending increase at a slower-than-expected rate of 2-3 percent this year, down from the 3-4 percent rise previously projected, due mainly to the slow economic recovery, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

Last year, loans grew 4.3 percent.

Bank lending rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter, its weakest pace in six years, due in part to big corporate loan repayment, Don Nakornthab, senior director at the Bank of Thailand, told a media briefing.

Loans rose 3.3 percent in the second quarter on-year. (Reporting By Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Orathai Sriring)

