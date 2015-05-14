FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai commercial banks see 2015 loan growth of 7 pct - cenbank
May 14, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Thai commercial banks see 2015 loan growth of 7 pct - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Thai commercial banks will keep their 2015 loan growth target at 7 percent on expectations that the local economy will recover in the second half of the year, a central bank official said on Thursday.

“Many commercial banks are confident of the economic recovery in the second half and it’s too early to cut the loan growth target,” Jaturong Jantarangs, Senior Director of Financial Institutions Strategy Department, told a media briefing on the January-March quarter performance of Thai commercial banks.

A rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) has not affected the status of commercial banks, Jaturong added.

Loan growth of commercial banks was 4.3 percent in the March quarter year-on-year versus 5 percent growth in the October-December quarter, he said. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

