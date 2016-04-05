FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai central bank expects more commercial banks to cut rates
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Thai central bank expects more commercial banks to cut rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank expects more commercial banks to reduce rates after two of the country’s four top lenders cut rates on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

Cuts in the cost of borrowing should help small and medium enterprises and were in line with the Bank of Thailand’s easy monetary policy, assistant deputy governor Jaturong Jantarangs said in the statement.

Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank both cut lending rates on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.