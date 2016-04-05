Thai central bank expects more commercial banks to cut rates

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank expects more commercial banks to reduce rates after two of the country’s four top lenders cut rates on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

Cuts in the cost of borrowing should help small and medium enterprises and were in line with the Bank of Thailand’s easy monetary policy, assistant deputy governor Jaturong Jantarangs said in the statement.

Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank both cut lending rates on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Richard Borsuk)