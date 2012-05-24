FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Banpu on track to achieve 2012 sales target
#Energy
May 24, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Banpu on track to achieve 2012 sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) - Banpu Pcl :

* Expects 2012 earnings to be close to 2011 and expects to maintain its margin at 48 percent, it said in a statement

* Confident that it will achieve 2012 coal sales target of 47-48 million tonnes and delivery continues as normal; more than 70 percent of this year’s coal sales are signed in forward contracts to fix prices at high level

* Banpu shares have dropped nearly 30 percent in the past three months on concerns that a drop in global coal prices could affect the company’s earnings (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
