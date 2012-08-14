FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Banpu expecting China mine licence in next few months
#Energy
August 14, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai Banpu expecting China mine licence in next few months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Banpu Pcl :

* Expects its 45-percent owned Gaohe mine in China to receive final safety and production licences within the next few months, it said in a statement

* Targets consolidated coal output of about 55 million tonnes by 2015, up from 40 million tonnes in 2010. It had sales volume of 9.93 million tonnes in the second quarter

* Sees its coal mines in Indonesia producing 7.2 million tonnes in the third quarter verses 6.62 million tonnes in the second quarter; aims for 27 million tonnes in 2012

* Expects its coal mines in Australia to produce more than 15 million tonnes in 2012 (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
