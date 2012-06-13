BRIEF-Thai BEC World expects record net profit in 2012

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - BEC World Pcl :

* Expects 2012 net profit to hit a record high thanks to a recovery in the advertising industry, hit by floods last year, Executive Vice President Surin Kritayaphongphun told Reuters

* Expects 2012 advertising revenue to rise 6-8 percent, higher than the overall sector; sees additional revenue from Euro 2012 broadcasts

* Aims to raise its advertising rates for some popular programmes by 10 percent in July

* Sees strong demand from advertisers after several companies increase their advertising budget on the back of the country’s strong economic growth

* The operator of free TV, Channel 3, posted a record net profit of 1.1 billion baht ($35 million) in the first quarter, up 32 percent on year. It is expected to post a net profit of 4.47 billion baht for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 31.60 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)