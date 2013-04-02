Thai Big C doubles 2013 investment budget for expansion

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl said on Tuesday it planned to invest 7-8 billion baht ($238-272 million) this year, roughly double its budget in earlier years, as it will be more aggressive on store expansion.

Big C, controlled by France’s Casino Group, normally invests about 4-5 billion baht a year, Frapan Iamrungroj, senior vice president for business development, told reporters

The company, which acquired Carrefour SA’s Thai assets for $1.2 billion in late 2010, aimed for 2013 sales growth of 9-10 percent from 110 billion baht last year, thanks to economic growth. ($1 = 29.41 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)