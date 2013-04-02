FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Big C doubles 2013 investment budget for expansion
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Thai Big C doubles 2013 investment budget for expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl said on Tuesday it planned to invest 7-8 billion baht ($238-272 million) this year, roughly double its budget in earlier years, as it will be more aggressive on store expansion.

Big C, controlled by France’s Casino Group, normally invests about 4-5 billion baht a year, Frapan Iamrungroj, senior vice president for business development, told reporters

The company, which acquired Carrefour SA’s Thai assets for $1.2 billion in late 2010, aimed for 2013 sales growth of 9-10 percent from 110 billion baht last year, thanks to economic growth. ($1 = 29.41 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.