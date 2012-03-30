Thai Big C says to delay rights issue indefinitely

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - Thai supermarkets group Big C Supercenter Pcl said on Friday it had delayed indefinitely a plan to raise 25 billion baht ($810 million) through a rights issue.

“The plan was delayed as we aim to get the money by selling 23.61 million shares in a private placement,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier, its French parent, Casino, said Big C had opted for the private placement to fund its 2012 expansion plans and reduce borrowing. ($1 = 30.8700 Thai baht)