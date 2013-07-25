Thai Big C sees 9-10 pct sales growth in 2013

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl said on Thursday it expected 2013 revenue to rise 9-10 percent and it plans to open more stores to tap rising domestic demand.

Big C, controlled by France’s Casino Group, aimed to have a total of 1,250 stores in 2016, including smaller outlets, it said in a statement.

The company, which acquired Carrefour SA’s Thai assets for $1.2 billion in late 2010, planned to invest 7-8 billion baht ($225-257 million) this year, mostly for store expansion, an executive said in April. ($1 = 31.05 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)