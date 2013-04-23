FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Big C shares surge on CP All's valuation of Siam Makro
April 23, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Big C shares surge on CP All's valuation of Siam Makro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl surged more than 7 percent after convenience store company CP All Pcl offered a high valuation for its planned acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.

By 0422 GMT, Big C shares were trading up 6.5 percent at 230 baht while the broader stock market index was down 0.11 percent.

“There’s nothing so new for Big C in terms of fundamentals,” said Adisak Phupipattanahiranyakul, senior analyst at broker Thanachart Securities.

“The share rally was largely to do with the CP All’s buy of Siam Makro at high valuations which psychologically helps to lift premiums for the sector’s valuation,” he said. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)

