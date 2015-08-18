FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai baht hits over 6-year low after Bangkok bomb blast
August 18, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Thai baht hits over 6-year low after Bangkok bomb blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Thai baht on Tuesday fell to its weakest level in more than six years on concerns that a bomb blast at a popular shrine in Bangkok may hurt the country’s tourism.

The baht lost as much as 0.5 percent, falling to 35.55 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009.

On Monday, a bomb planted at one of the Thai capital’s most renowned shrines killed 22 people, including eight foreign tourists, and wounded scores in an attack the government called a bid to destroy the economy. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Michael Perry)

