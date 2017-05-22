BANGKOK May 22 A bomb blast at a hospital in
the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, on the
third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
There was no claim of responsibility for the blast at the
Phramongkutklao Hospital, which is popular with retired military
officers.
"It was a bomb. We found the pieces that were used to make
the bomb," Kamthorn Aucharoen, commander of the police's
explosive ordnance team, told Reuters.
"Right now, authorities are checking out closed circuit
cameras."
Government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said 24 people had
been wounded.
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel)