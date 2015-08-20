Bangkok bomb unlikely to be work of international terrorists - junta

A man prays at the Erawan Shrine, the site of Monday's deadly blast, in central Bangkok August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s ruling junta on Thursday said a deadly bomb attack at a religious shrine in Bangkok was “unlikely” to be the work of international terrorists, adding that the attack was not specifically targeted at Chinese tourists.

“Security agencies have cooperated with agencies from allied countries and have come to the preliminary conclusion that the incident is unlikely to be linked to international terrorism,” said Colonel Winthai Suvaree, a spokesman for the junta, known as the National Council for Peace and Order.

The site of the blast, the Erawan shrine, is popular with Chinese tourists.

Thailand’s police chief said on Thursday at least 10 people were suspected of involvement in the attack that killed 20 people, more than half of them foreigners.