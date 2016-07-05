FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of Thailand authorises direct investment in overseas securities
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 5, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Bank of Thailand authorises direct investment in overseas securities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it would allow Thais to invest directly in overseas securities later this month, as part of a plan announced last year to encourage capital outflows to hold down the baht currency.

From July 20 individuals or firms with deposits or securities of 100 million baht ($2.85 million) or more can directly invest up to $5 million per year in overseas securities, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.

Thai authorities have been encouraging a weakening of the baht to aid exports, which have slumped over the past three years and have been a major drag on the economy.

The central bank also relaxed rules on corporate treasuries, allowing them to raise funds by issuing foreign-currency securities in both Thailand and abroad from July 28.

Previously, they had to borrow from financial institutions.

They will also be allowed to invest in foreign-currency securities issued in Thailand and overseas, the central bank said. Previously, they could only invest in such securities sold abroad.

The baht was at 35.12 per dollar at 0526 GMT, hovering around a two-month high hit on Monday. It has risen about 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this year.

$1 = 35.12 baht Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.