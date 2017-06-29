BANGKOK, June 29 Thailand's central bank expects
to soon finalise measures to tighten controls on unsecured
consumer credit to keep citizens from overspending at a time of
high household debt and rising bad loans.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is holding a hearing on the
package with relevant agencies, Deputy Governor Ruchukorn
Siriyodhin told reporters.
"In July, the details should be out," she said, declining to
elaborate.
Ruchukorn did not confirm whether the measures would include
a curb on the number of credit cards or a credit limit, as
reported by some Thai media.
She said the central bank will take into consideration what
impact new measures will have. "If there is too much tightening,
it may make people turn to informal loans more," she added.
At the end of 2016, Thailand's household debt was nearly 80
percent of gross domestic product, among the highest in Asia.
Household debts have restrained consumption, traditionally a
key driver of Thailand's growth, which has lagged that of
regional peers in recent years.
Last month, the BOT and banks announced a "debt clinic"
programme to tackle some unsecured consumer loans that became
bad credits.
Non-performing loans of Thai banks rose to 2.94 percent of
total lending at the end of March from 2.83 percent at end-2016.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)