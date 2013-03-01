FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Central Pattana wins compensation for fire-hit mall
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2013 / 7:02 AM / 5 years ago

Thai Central Pattana wins compensation for fire-hit mall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - A Thai court has ruled in favour of a claim by Central Pattana Pcl for more than 3.7 billion baht ($124 million) in insurance compensation for damage to its Central World shopping mall in central Bangkok, the company said on Friday.

The amount included compensation for property damage worth 2.7 billion baht and for loss of income of 989 million baht, plus interest of 7.5 percent a year from March 2011, it said in a statement.

Central World, Southeast Asia’s second-biggest shopping complex, was set on fire during political violence in May 2010. ($1 = 29.75 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.