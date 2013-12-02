FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai CPN delays $276 mln property fund sale due to political tensions
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Thai CPN delays $276 mln property fund sale due to political tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest shopping mall developer, Central Pattana (CPN), has indefinitely postponed its plan to raise 8.86 billion baht ($276.02 million) through selling units of its property fund due to political violence in Bangkok.

The company will evaluate the situation and decide on a new schedule later, it said in a statement.

The mall developer previously planned to offer 553.95 million property fund units at 16 baht each to existing unitholders with subscription period to start from Dec 3. The proceeds from the offer would be used to finance its expansion.

($1 = 32.1100 Thai baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.