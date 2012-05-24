FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Central Plaza sees record high profit in 2012
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai Central Plaza sees record high profit in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) - Central Plaza Hotel Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 revenue of 13.8 billion baht ($438 million) and a record high net profit, boosted by strong growth in food and hotel businesses, Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior vice-president of finance, told reporters

* Posted 2011 net profit of 550 million baht on revenue of 11.5 billion baht, 57 percent from its food business and 41 percent from hotels

* Plans to invest 1.4-1.5 billion baht this year for expansion; aims to open 52 new restaurants this year and acquire at least one new food brand a year ($1 = 31.52 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.