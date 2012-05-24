BRIEF-Thai Central Plaza sees record high profit in 2012

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) - Central Plaza Hotel Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 revenue of 13.8 billion baht ($438 million) and a record high net profit, boosted by strong growth in food and hotel businesses, Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior vice-president of finance, told reporters

* Posted 2011 net profit of 550 million baht on revenue of 11.5 billion baht, 57 percent from its food business and 41 percent from hotels

* Plans to invest 1.4-1.5 billion baht this year for expansion; aims to open 52 new restaurants this year and acquire at least one new food brand a year ($1 = 31.52 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)