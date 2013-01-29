Thai Central Pattana sees 2013 revenue up 15 pct

BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top department store developer, Central Pattana Pcl, said on Tuesday it expected 2013 revenue to rise 15 percent thanks to economic growth, boosted by strong domestic consumption.

Domestic demand should remain strong after a rise in minimum wages that has led to strong purchasing power, Senior Executive Vice President Wallaya Chirathivat told reporters.

Central Pattana, part of unlisted retail conglomerate Central Group, is majority owned by the Chirathivat family, the country’s second richest group, according to a ranking by Forbes Magazine in 2012. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)